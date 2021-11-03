Actor Vidya Malavade Shares How to Perform Chakrasana Correctly

Yoga has a number of physical and mental health benefits linked to it. However, it is important to perform all the asanas in a correct manner to reap those benefits. It’s often suggested that at the start, you should practice with trainers to avoid discomfort and injuries. Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh, through various initiatives, promote the importance of yoga. Yoga comprises many difficult asanas that require dedication, hard work, and regular practice to ace. One of them includes Chakrasana or Wheel pose that requires backbends. Actor Vidya Malavade, who herself is a yoga buff, shared an informative video on how to perform the Chakrasana correctly.

According to Vidya, Chakrasana is not a beginner’s pose. Talking about herself, the actor shared that she performs Chakrasana after warming up and opening her back and shoulders for at least 30-40 minutes. Vidya suggests that people should not straightaway try the Chakrasana. The 48-year-old suggests that people should first master the bridge pose, in which one has to just lift the hips. She said that after acing the bridge pose, work step by step on the wheel pose.

Vidya mentioned that Chakrasana helps one to open shoulders, hips, and also aids in extending the spine. Advising people to go easy on themselves, the actor said that it “takes years of consistent practice to get here." In the post, Vidya wrote that people should back off from the pose if their lower back hurts or pinches, but a slight discomfort is fine.

>Why this pose should be incorporated in your yoga practice

Chakrasana is an ideal pose if anyone wants to strengthen their legs, spine, arms, and abdomen area. The pose is extremely effective to open the chest. The yoga asana also stretches the shoulders, glutes, hip flexors, thighs and increases the flexibility.

>What to consider before practicing Chakrasana

It is advised that practitioners with back problems, pregnancy, shoulder injury, should avoid performing it. People with high and low blood pressure are also advised to be mindful.

