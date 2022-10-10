Actress Dia Mirza Furthers The Idea Of Conscious Living By Partnering With A Sustainable Brand

Dia Mirza who is known to be a strong supporter of green living, has stepped in as Strategic Investor and Brand Ambassador for the female-founded, sustainability-driven, baby clothing brand. She and her team at Exceed Entertainment strongly believe that the future of our little ones is directly dependent on the choices that we as parents make today.

Staying true to the belief, the team together has set out on a mission to partner with like-minded businesses that can affect changes at multiple levels under Dia’s tutelage and allegiance to a safer and healthier environment. Greendigo, an SDGs-compliant business is a very effective and logical chapter in her already existing eco-sphere of sustainable businesses.

This initiative combines practical designs with organic materials and sustainable processes to create one-of-a-kind garments that are loved by children and adults alike, all whilst ensuring a zero-carbon footprint.

Mirza has shown her interest in the project as a parent first, an advocate second, and an investor third, with the primary goal of bringing alive the company’s powerful and heartfelt purpose to a broader audience.

“We’re thrilled to have Dia on board in a multi-pronged capacity," says Barkha Bhatnagar Das, Co-founder of the brand. “We have a clear and focused vision, which is to make organic kids clothing a norm rather than an exception. With someone as relatable and honest as Dia, we have no doubt that our message will hit home."

With this partnership, Dia Mirza who is an advocate for sustainability hopes to create awareness about the harmful effects of toxic chemicals that are found in conventional baby clothing.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the comfort and safety of babies. So, we spend a lot of time understanding the unique challenges that new parents face," explains Meghna Kishore, co-founder, of Greendigo.

Being a new mom and speaking about her interest in sustainable brands, Dia said, “What I love most about Greendigo is the fact that it speaks to the parent and the planetarian in me. As a mom to a year-old baby boy, I’ve become deeply protective of all nature’s creations."

She added, “Hence, supporting a brand that safeguards the well-being of all forms of life, couldn’t make me happier. The fact that the brand walks the talk when it comes to sustainable practices resonated with me 100% - be it their internationally certified products, plastic-free packaging, zero carbon emission operations or alignment with all 17 UN SDGs."

