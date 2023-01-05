Home » News » Lifestyle » Actress Kajol’s Love For Saree Knows No Bounds; See Pictures

Actress Kajol’s Love For Saree Knows No Bounds; See Pictures

She keeps treating her fans with some mind-blowing outfit inspirations, especially when it comes to her sarees.

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 15:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Kajol was on a promotional spree for her film recently, and she literally made us all go gaga over her saree looks.
Bollywood actress Kajol ruled the film industry for over a decade until the early 2000s. Be it with her acting skills or her off-screen persona, she has won the hearts of millions of fans. Keeping up with the changing times, the actress has become quite active on social media. She keeps treating her fans with some mind-blowing outfit inspirations, especially when it comes to her sarees. Let’s take a look!

As they say, “Red never goes out of fashion." Kajol looks gorgeous in her red saree with golden polka dots all over. She complemented her look with a few statement golden jewellery. She captioned her photo, “Polka-dotted retro feels, everything felt more vivid then, what say? Think we felt more." She chose everything neutral for her makeup, with just a hint of smokiness on her eyelids.

Kajol was on a promotional spree for her film recently, and she literally made us all go gaga over her saree looks. Here’s one more glammed-up avatar of hers where she looked no less than a diva. You too can take some inspo for your next cocktail party.

We can clearly see her love affair with the colour red. Can we please take a moment and appreciate her entire look in this one? Yes, please. She wore a blood-red saree with a matching embellished blouse that had a different pattern on the sleeves. She paired it with some dangling diamond jewellery.

Keeping up with the trend, she decked up in a ruffled saree, that too of the colour pink. The saree had embellished borders, and she paired it up with a sleeveless blouse. This time she tied her hair in a ponytail and kept her makeup subtle.

first published: January 05, 2023, 15:25 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 15:28 IST
