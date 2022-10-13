Actress Lisa Haydon's Lentil Salad Recipe Is Exactly What You Need If You Are On A Strict Diet

The festive season has dawned upon us and we are constantly under the pressure to look our very best. But with all the binge eating and partying, it is very hard to maintain a proper diet. However, there is nothing to worry about because Lisa Haydon has got your back.

If you are looking for a good salad to indulge in over the festivities then Lisa’s lentil salad is the perfect recipe because it also helps you in detoxifying too. This salad is packed with the goodness of protein and a number of important nutrients that are essential for the body.

Here is the recipe:-

SALAD DRESSING

2 grated/chop small cloves of garlic

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 a lemon

4 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

Salt + pepper to taste

SALAD

1 stalk chopped celery - soak this in the dressing while you boil..

1.5 cooked cups of brown/puy lentils (this is the measurement once it is finished boiling)

2 big tablespoons of spring onion. Chop small.

1 green apple

2 handfuls grilled or not grilled sweet and delightful cherry tomatoes ( I won’t grill next time).

1/2 block of feta cheese. Crumbled.

Mix. Let the dressing soak into the lentils for about 20 mins. Eat.

Actress Amanda Strang in the comment section mentioned, “Love this one! I add red wine vinegar instead, pears instead, add some whole garlic head + bouquet garni to the lentils while cooking. Looks delicious!!!" This is a suggestion worth tapping into.

