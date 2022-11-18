Add Almond Oil To Your Skincare Routine And Say Goodbye To Dark Circles

Almond oil must be everyone’s favourite, as it can be used in multiple ways — for skin as well as hair care. It can even aid in preventing stretch marks and protect your skin from sun damage. Almond oil has Vitamin E, which helps in promoting healthy skin.

Among its many benefits, one of them is that it reduces dark circles. Hyperpigmentation, genetics, stress, ageing or lack of sleep — all these can cause the skin around your eyes to get darkened. So without further delay, let us take a look at the many ways in which almond oil can be added to your skincare routine — to help bid adieu to your dark circles!

Almond oil massage:

Start with cleansing your face before going to bed at night; then apply a few drops of almond oil on your fingertips and gently massage it around your eyes. Do this every night and wash it off in the morning.

Almond oil and honey Pack:

Mix a drop of honey with 4 drops of almond oil and apply it around your eyes before going to bed, and wash it off in the morning. Both of these have moisturising elements, which will help in repairing the skin slowly and steadily.

Milk and almond oil pack:

Because milk contains anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant elements, it also helps in brightening the skin. If you mix a few drops of milk and almond oil and apply them around the eyes, you can slowly see your dark circles reducing.

Rose water and almond oil pack:

Rose water helps brighten your skin and reduces pigmentation. For better results, mix rose water with a few drops of almond oil, and massage them around your eyes in a circular motion. Apply it at night and wash it in the morning.

