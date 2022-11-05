Add Chironji To Your Skincare Routine For a Glowing, Spotless Skin

There are different types of dry fruits used for skin care, but have you ever tried chironji or cuddapah almond? It is commonly used in sweets like kheer and pudding. Besides that, chironji is extremely beneficial to the skin, as it provides complete nutrition to it and also helps to control skin problems such as pimples, fine lines and dark spots.

Chironji contains a high quantity of antioxidants, such as Vitamins B and C. The face packs and scrubs made from it also help to keep the skin glowing. But, consulting a doctor before using them is a must. Let’s look at how chironji can be used for skin care.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

To get rid of blemishes

Soak chironji in milk for a few hours. Then grind it into a fine paste and add a bit of turmeric. Apply this paste to your face and leave it on for twenty minutes before washing it off with warm water. This will be beneficial in removing blemishes from the skin.

To get rid of dry skin

If your skin is extremely dry, combine chironji with honey. Grind the chironji and make a paste with one spoon of honey and two spoons of milk. Then, leave this paste on your face for twenty minutes before washing it with regular water.

To remove pimples

Pimples on the face are a very common problem. To get rid of it, grind chironji and combine it with a spoonful of rose water and a pinch of turmeric. Then apply this paste to your face and leave it on for fifteen minutes before washing it off with clean water.

To make the skin glow

Mix one tablespoon of sandalwood powder with two teaspoons of chironji. Then, make a paste with a few drops of rose water and apply it to your face for 20 minutes. After this, wash your face with lukewarm water. This will give your face a natural glow.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here