Add These Foods to Your Diet for Better Oral Health

Every other week, a new diet craze emerges, promising a healthier lifestyle or rapid weight loss. Thousands of people visit their local grocery shop every day in quest of diet smoothies and “organic" vegetables. Society has an established desire to maintain their bodies fit and healthy – for both aesthetic and health factors.

The problem is that very few individuals think about how the food they eat affects every aspect of their bodies. They consider lipids and proteins, but not the impact that anything very acidic will have on their teeth. Dental health has an impact on overall health. People need to learn more about which meals are healthy and which are unhealthy for their teeth.

>How the bad food affects your dental health?

You are what you eat, they say. And there is no better way to showcase this than in your teeth. This is due to the fact that numerous foods and beverages may create plaque, which can cause major harm to your teeth. Plaque is a sticky, bacteria-filled layer that leads to gum disease and tooth decay. Sugars trigger bacteria to generate acids that destroy tooth enamel when you consume a sweet snack or meal. Cavities can form as the enamel deteriorates.

>What should you eat for healthy mouth?

>Fluoride-containing foods

Fluoridated drinking water, as well as any product made with fluoridated water, benefits your teeth. Powder form juices (as long as they don’t include a lot of sugar) and dehydrated soups fall into this category. Fluoride can also be found in commercially prepared meals such as chicken, seafood, and powdery cereals.

>Tea, nuts, and lean proteins

Plaque-fighting chemicals can be found in unsweetened black and green teas. Phosphorus and protein in lean protein such as meat, fish, chicken, and tofu help keep teeth healthy. Almonds are beneficial to your teeth since they are high in calcium and protein while being lower in sugar.

>Chewing gum, but sugar-free

Chewing gum, which is sugar-free, is another excellent saliva producer that helps to eliminate food particles from your mouth.

>Leafy greens

Vegetables should be a staple in your diet since they provide several health advantages while being light and low in calories. Vegetables give vitamins and minerals, as well as aid in the production of saliva, which helps to clean your mouth and maintain the health of your enamel. Kale, spinach, chard, and collard greens are high in vitamins and minerals while being low in calories.

>Apple, Carrots, and celery

If you have a sweet tooth, eat an apple instead of a candy bar or dessert! Apples hydrate and give fibre to your body. By substituting apples for sweet goodies, you promote healthy saliva production. The roughness of celery may scrape away remaining food particles and germs from your teeth, which helps clean them.

Carrots and celery are high in fibre, vitamin C, and vitamin A. Raw carrots can be added to a salad or eaten as a snack.

