In most of the households across India tulsi plant is found and many Hindu families also worship it. Apart from its religious significance in Hinduism, tulsi is also known for its wide range of medicinal properties. This versatile plant is also referred to as the ‘Queen of herbs’ and hailed as the Holy grail in Ayurveda due to its healing properties. Traditionally, tulsi has been a part of Ayurveda medicines to treat common cough and cold. But, did you know that it has the potential to improve your skin health?

When incorporated into your skincare routine, this herb can give you healthy, glowing and youthful skin.

Here’s how you can use tulsi for a healthy and blemish free skin.

Brightens skin tone

Tulsi can help you in achieving bright skin. It is an excellent source of antioxidants and Vitamin C, which are natural skin-brightening ingredients. Mix milk and paste of tulsi leaves in equal amounts. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Wait for around 20 minutes and then scrub it off. This will help in reducing dark spots and pigmentation and add radiance to the skin. It will also clear your pores and brighten your skin tone.

Prevents acne

Nobody likes those pesky pimples or acne on the face. To get rid of that, make sure to include this herb in your beauty routine. Due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties, it can prevent acne and help with removing blemishes. Grind together tulsi and neem leaves to make a paste. Add a few drops of lemon juice and apply them to the acne. After it dries off, wash it with water and pat it dry. You can also use products that contain Tulsi oil.

Toning the skin

Chuck your expensive alcohol-filled skin toner. Give your skin that natural and healthy glow with your homemade toner. Add a few Tulsi leaves to boiling water. When the potion cools down, strain it and add an equal amount of rose water to it. Store it in a spray bottle. This mixture will work as a good skin toner.

Skin Ageing

If your face is showing signs of ageing, you can count on this medicinal plant. Tulsi is a powerhouse of antioxidants and has the potential to prevent skin damage. It fights against free radicals. It also prevents inflammation and redness of the skin.

Cleanses the skin

The astringent nature of the tulsi leaves can help to absorb excess oil and moisture. It cleanses the skin deeply by tightening the pores, improving skin texture and skin tone. It also removes dirt and other impurities from the skin.

