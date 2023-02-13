Decorating a home can be a fun and creative process, but it can also be challenging when it comes to making the most out of small or awkward spaces, such as corners. However, with a little imagination and some clever ideas, these spaces can be transformed into beautiful and functional areas of your home. Whether you want to create a cozy reading nook, a stylish display area, or a functional workspace, there are many ways to make the most of these often-overlooked spaces. Let’s explore some of the most graceful and creative ideas for corner decor that will help you transform your home and make the most of every inch of space. From hanging shelves and pendant lights to creative wall art and statement furniture, you’ll find inspiration for every style and budget. So, whether you’re working with a small corner or a spacious room, read on to discover some fantastic ideas for bringing your home to life.

The right furniture

Chairs with high backs are ideal for corners. “Although most individuals prefer the way high-back chairs look, many find their height to be visually challenging. Two high-back chairs should be positioned in a corner, facing out. Include a mat and a small table between them. This makes for a very comfortable sitting space," says Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet.

Incorporating the charm of the old

Have a lovely writing desk that was a grandparent’s inheritance? Great! Place it now on a diagonal in a corner that faces out. “A writing desk adds elegance and a sense of tranquility to a room, making it better suitable for composing letters rather than connecting to check email. Take note of the fiddle-leaf fig tree’s stunning green, which adds a luscious layer," opines Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.

Wooden floors

Giving your floors a wooden touch is a timeless and easy way to decorate your house. “A simple home décor suggestion is to update your floors with laminate flooring that mimics wood. They can be installed quickly and are finished within a few hours. Wooden floors can give your house a timeless appearance. When it comes to upkeep and cleaning, they are reliable and practical," says Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra.

A library corner

The home library creates a stunning modern interpretation of traditional style, from the inky stained wood to the contemporary side chair and clean-lined ladder. “To break up the monotony of a wall of books, you could either fill it with volumes or add decor highlights and accessories like vases and sculptures. Or, make your books match in colour," adds Aggarwal. In addition to seeming more coherent, if your collection has a lot of vibrant hues, they will stand out even more.

Make a meditation corner

Yoga candles and stellar lavender essential oils from our wide array of offerings create a synergy that soothes your soul. Attach a corner shelf and make the perfect addition to your home by enhancing the zen and relaxation.

A place for your recreation and relaxation

“Create the best recreation nook in the comfort of your home. Give yourself a relaxing head massage with the combination of our tea tree essential oil and our unique neem-based combs. Unwind with your current book and a cup of coffee to make a perfect day off," says Gourav Arora, co -founders, Imvelo.

Spicing up the aroma

Just like the dining space or centre table, corners in our rooms also need special aromatic treatment. Using an apt home aroma product in the corners would not just make your home smell good and enhance the overall ambience, but can also nurture a positive mood and create a sense of wellbeing. “Candles are probably the most versatile aroma product that can be used across corners. To make it look more enchanting one can try them with lanterns or glass. Candles are versatile, have their own sense of sublimity, and create refreshing makeovers without overdoing it," says Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore.

Another good option could be potpourris, which are made with dried herbs, flowers, leaves, etc. “Potpourris can be decorated on a table and placed across corners of living spaces, bedrooms, and home offices. They can also be used in foyer areas, patios, etc. to create to make the space look inviting. Reed diffusers are also a versatile way to décor the corners of rooms," adds Kansal. Diffusers look very elegant and at the same time, they can spread the delectable aroma of your choice. They are also pet friendly and good for homes with kids. If one is looking for something on budget, then scent sacks are also viable. It can be hung from a knob or a hanger and will create an incessant aroma all over the space.

