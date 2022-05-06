Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: History, Significance, Celebration and Inspirational Quotes

ADI SHANKARACHARYA JAYANTI 2022: May 6 marks the 1234th birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya. Adi Shankara, also known as Jagatguru Shankaracharya, continues to be one of the significant religious leaders and philosophers of India. Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is commemorated every year by his devotees during the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Vaishakha or the fifth day of the Full Moon lunar fortnight.

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti History

Adi Shankara was born in Kalady, Kerala during 788 C.E. From the age of 16-32, Shankaracharya travelled across the country and spread the message of the Vedas. The saint passed away at a young age, but his teachings continued to inspire people across generations.

The saint’s birth anniversary is celebrated annually during the Panchami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month and currently falls between April and May. The Hindu saint is known for consolidating the doctrine of Advaita Vedanata and revived it at a time when Hindu culture was facing decline. It is said that the works of Adi Shankara, along with other Hindu hermits like Madhava and Ramanuja, were instrumental in the revival of Hinduism.

The three teachers formed the doctrines that are followed by their respective sects even today. They are remembered as some of the most important figures in the modern history of Hindu philosophy.

Adi Shankaracharya’s notable work includes several commentaries on Hindu scriptures including the Bhagavad Gita, and 12 Upanishads. The Hindu hermit composed nearly 72 devotional hymns like Sivananda Lahari, Nirvana Shatakam, Maneesha Panchakam, and Soundarya Lahari.

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti Quotes

1. To be free from bondage the wise person must practice discrimination between oneself and the ego-self. By that alone a person will become full of joy, recognising self as pure being, consciousness and bliss.

2. Do not be proud of wealth, people, relationships and friends, or your youth. All of these things are taken away by time in the blink of a moment. Giving up this illusory world, know and attain the Supreme.

3. Each thing tends to move towards its own nature. I always desire happiness which is my true nature. My nature is never a burden to me. Happiness is never a burden to me, whilst sorrow is.

4. Curb your senses and your mind and see the Lord within your heart.

