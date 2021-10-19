Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Beautiful in This Ethnic Wear, See Pics

If this festive season you are looking for some fashion inspiration, actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram handle may just be the right place. In her recent Instagram post, the actress showed her 6.8 million followers how she likes to wear a regal Banarasi silk fabric. For the promotions of her latest Telugu movie Maha Samudram, Aditi was seen wearing a Usha Kurta, Alka Sharara set from Raw Mango. ‘Usha’ green Varanasi silk brocade came with V neck, elbow-length sleeves and high side slits featuring a ‘jaal’ of flora and Aditi paired it with ‘Alka’ sharara which comes with peacock motifs. The kurta came with a hot pink lining underneath which gave it another pop of bursting colour.

To complete her look, Aditi wore a pair of jhumkas and a deep red wine shade lipstick. Priced at Rs 69,800, the kurta and sharara set worn by the actress is a perfect outfit inspiration for this festive season. Check out the look here:

Another ethnic-wear inspiration for this month shared by the 34-year-old actress was the orange Preeta Kurta, Asha Garara once again from the Indian handloom brand Raw Mango. The actress wore the bright orange coloured kurta which was made of handwoven organza in saffron. The outfit also featured soft skills with gota play. Keeping her focus on jewelry as minimal as possible, Aditi just wore a pair of silver jhumkas with her outfit. The actress also chose to wear a simple makeup with a paste shaded peach lip colour and eye make-up.

Aditi’s latest Instagram post is certainly inspired by the easy breezy and a soft gaze of the traditional Rajasthani ethnic wear. The actress wore this outfit for the promotions of her latest Telugu movie. But you can wear the ethnic wear to the upcoming functions and events amidst the festive season.

Which ethnic look served by the actress appealed to you the most?

