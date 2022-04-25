Aditi Rao Hydari Slays in Designer Ivory Kurta Set, You Won’t Believe How Much it Costs!

Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of beauty. Her choice of fashion is classy, chic and royal. She surely knows how to make head turns with her elegant style and beautiful smile. Recently, the Padmaavat actress astonished her fans with her regal off-white look and we can say it’s hard to look away from her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcpJ7JcJMAc/

The actress, who is known to ace any attire with grace, loves sticking to her roots. In a recent photoshoot of Aditi, we can see her wearing an off-white kurta having an amazing fine kalamkari work. The sleeveless kurta is embroidered with intriguing details of birds and branches. Aditi paired the ivory kurta with a plain churidar and an ivory dupatta with fine gota work on the borders. The amazing ensemble Aditi donned with grace is from the designer Punit Balana.

The designer has also used the pictures of Aditi on his official website and the price of the ethnic piece will leave you in shock. As mentioned on the official website of Punit Balana, the ivory suit set costs Rs. 47,500.

To complete her regal look, Aditi chose to wear a pearl choker set and a golden bracelet along with beige transparent heels. She brought her inner Indian Nari out by placing a small black bindi on her forehead. She kept the make-up minimal and her hair open to compliment her outfit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcroZaKpxUJ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcpqLjbpfJh/

Posing like a queen, Aditi has shared multiple pictures from the shoot on her social media account. Fans have lost their calm after looking at Aditi’s mesmerising photos and bombarded her comments section with love-filled messages. While one of the fans wrote, “Wow! Looking absolutely Stunning" another commented, “White Aesthetic look!"

Aditi’s ivory suit set is definitely a trendsetter this summer. This surreal summer look is perfect for any summer function, be it a wedding or a party. If you wear this Punit Balana outfit, you’ll also catch the attention of everyone just like Aditi.

