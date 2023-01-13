Home » News » Lifestyle » Advisory On Guidelines For Diabetic Patients In Covid-19

Advisory On Guidelines For Diabetic Patients In Covid-19

People with underlying medical illnesses including diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, respiratory diseases, are even more at risk of contracting Covid

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 20:51 IST

New Delhi, India

People with underlying medical illnesses including diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, respiratory diseases, are even more at risk of contracting Covid
People with underlying medical illnesses including diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, respiratory diseases, are even more at risk of contracting Covid

India is tightening up its preventive steps against the impending Covid storm in light of the spike of corona cases in China, which is anticipated to have serious global repercussions.

People with underlying medical illnesses including diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, respiratory diseases, kidney troubles, etc. are even more at risk of contracting Covid, therefore the reissued Covid notice has caused them to express alarm.

Numerous studies have shown that persons with diabetes who contract the Coronavirus are more likely to experience severe pneumonia and inflammation, hospitalisation, requirement for a ventilator support device, and fatality. Due to their weakened immune systems, people with diabetes are more susceptible to serious complications from internal infections, particularly when the virus is contagious.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: January 13, 2023, 20:51 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 20:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Moment With Fan Goes Viral, Check Out The Superstar's Heartwarming Photos With His Fans

+10PHOTOS

Lohri 2023: Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Show How To Dress Up For The Festival