After Controversial Balenciaga Ad, Photographer Cuts Ties With Brand

Balenciaga faced a serious backlash from social media users over their new holiday advertisement campaign. The brand featured children wearing their high-fashion bear bags, which had the teddy bear dressed in bondage gear. Most of those who criticised Balenciaga thought it was “inappropriate." and complained that the advertisement was “over-sexualised."

In a statement, the high-end brand apologised for the ad. They stated that they should never have used children in their campaign and informed that they have removed the advertisements from all locations where they were featured. The brand announced that the campaign would be cancelled immediately.

Earlier, the luxury fashion house reportedly threatened to sue photographer Gabriele Galimberti over the same controversy. As soon as Balenciaga issued its statement, the campaign’s photographer, National Geographic’s Gabriele Galimberti, took to Instagram to acknowledge the criticism and dissociate himself from it. “I feel compelled to make this statement following the hundreds of hate mails and messages I received as a result of the photos I took for the Balenciaga campaign," he began.

Galimberti in his statement went on to say that he is in no position to comment on the brands choice of the shoot theme and went on to say, “I must stress that I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same." He also emphasised the fact that as a photographer, he was only required to take the shots according to his signature style.

Many eagle-eyed users of social media also took notice of the fact that a document from the US court case Ashcroft vs. Free Speech Coalition, which upheld virtual child pornography, was displayed in one still image of the brand’s bag on a desk.

Galimberti also pointed out that he has no connection whatsoever with the photo where a Supreme Court document appears. He also says that this photograph was “falsely associated" with his photos.

Further statements from the company stated their opposition to child abuse and child pornography. They stated that they only want to promote children’s safety and well-being and had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings.

