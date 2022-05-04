After Organic, Fermented Food is Going Viral in 2022

By making it a trend around 2020, the internet made us wise enough to go organic, whether it is for food or makeup. However, 2022 is all about fermented food. And why not? Fermented food provides beneficial lactic acid bacteria, are easier to digest, improves the availability of nutrients, supports heart health, and much more. It might be because of the panic created by the coronavirus pandemic, but the market has surely observed the growth in people choosing healthy food over their usual routine ingredients. Moreover, fermented food screams health out loud. However, it is no surprise that fermented food has long been part of our traditional Indian diet.

From Gujarat’s dhokla to idli, dosa, and appam of southern states, every corner of the country has fermented food among their popular cusines. Not only in India, but fermented food is swiftly gaining popularity across the globe. Another huge example of the widely popular ferment drink is Chinese Kombucha tea, which is well known by fitness enthusiasts across the planet. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the worth of the global Kombucha market was USD 1.67 billion in 2019, and it rose to around USD 2.2 billion in 2020.

Advertisement

After several COVID-19 waves across the country, fitness is being prioritised like never before and the craze for fermented superfoods and probiotic drinks is building up like a wildfire. It might be interesting to know that Bengaluru came up with India’s first ‘fermentary’ called Kobo, which is an e-shop completely dedicated to selling ferments only. Not to miss Mumbai-based restaurant Qualia that relyon its rich stock of fermented foods at the time of its launch.

So, do you like fermented food and want to hop on this trend?

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.