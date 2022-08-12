Age To Stress: Five Reasons That Cause Hair Fall

The way you take care of your hair and the products you use, help in maintaining smooth, strong, and shiny hair. However, many people face hair fall problems due to numerous reasons. One of the main reasons for hair fall is heredity and a lack of nutrients and proteins. But, are these the only reasons for hair loss? Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, in a recent interaction with Times of India, helped to identify some of the major reasons.

Here are some of the reasons listed by the expert:

Stress: If your stress levels are high, then this can be one of the main reasons leading to health problems and hair fall. When we take stress, an imbalance of hormones occurs in our bodies and whatever we consume, doesn’t provide us with enough nourishment, which results in hair fall.

Food: Consuming food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals is essential to keep your body physically fit. When you follow an imbalanced diet, it causes a deficiency of biotin, zinc, and vitamin D which in turn leads to hair fall. At times when you lack vitamin D, you can face alopecia. In order to avoid these issues, make sure you follow a balanced diet.

Dandruff: One of the main root causes of any hair issue is dandruff. When there’s dandruff present in your hair, you tend to itch, which can cause infection. This leads to the weakening of the hair shaft, which causes hair fall.

Weight loss: If you’re on a weight loss journey, then you have to make sure that the nutrients you consume are adequate for your hair. Since the required nutrients are reduced when people focus on reducing their food intake. Hence, the protein intake reduces to cause hair fall.

Age: It does not matter if you’re a man or woman, because as you start ageing, your body hair strands become small and have less pigmentation. It’s natural when this starts to occur.

