Agrasen Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Celebration, Wishes and Greetings to Share

AGRASEN JAYANTI 2022: Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is marked on the fourth day of Ashwin month, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, it will be observed on September 26. The auspicious day is commemorated with huge zest by his descendants. A number of social welfare activities are organised to spread the message of brotherhood and an equal vision for all.

As per reports, Maharaja Agrasen “adopted the ideal of Non-Violence during the 18th Yagna, wherein he realised the futility of animal sacrifices. The Yagna was being performed for the establishment of the 18th Gotra. This realisation led him to become one of the strong protagonist of ’Non-Violence’"

He had said, “Instead of targeting a crane with an arrow, I wish to see it flying; Instead of eating away a nightingale, I wish to hear it singing."

Agrasen Jayanti 2022: Wishes and greetings to share

May Maharaja Agrasen always be there to guide us towards a path that is progressive. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to all. Not every king has the power to win hearts but Maharaja Agrasen was one such king in India. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Let us take inspiration from the leadership of Maharaja Agrasen and aim for a positive and progressive life. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to all. May Maharaja Agrasen constantly guide us on a path that is beneficial to our society. Sending you best wishes for Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Keep taking motivation from Maharaja Agrasen and do as many good deeds as possible. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

Celebrations

People on this day visit the temples of their respective ‘Kuldevi’ to seek blessings. Moreover, they can become a part of social welfare activities by providing necessities to those in need.

