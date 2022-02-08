Aiming To Gain Weight? Combine Figs With These Foods on a Regular Basis

While a lot of people follow a weight loss strategy, only a few consider gaining weight. Underweight individuals often dream about gaining weight but it is easier said than done. Figs, in this regard, not only help with weight gain but also provide your body with a host of essential nutrients.

They are one of the few fruits that can be consumed both raw and in a dry state. Figs are high in potassium, minerals, calcium, and vitamins, among other nutrients, and you can eat them along with a variety of other foods to gain weight.

>Figs and raisins

Both figs and raisins contain significant amounts of healthy fat. You can gain weight by soaking 10 raisins and five figs in water overnight and consuming them the next day. Raisins are also good for your bones, skin, heart and boost immunity.

>Milk and figs

Figs and milk together contain a large amount of calcium. It not only helps with weight gain but also keeps you warm during the winter.

>Oats

Oats are regarded as powerhouse of nutrients. If you desire to gain weight quickly, you can consume them for breakfast with milk and small portions of figs.

>Fig pudding

If you enjoy sweet foods, fig pudding is a good option for you. Fig pudding is flavourful and nutritious. It also keeps the body healthy and active during the winter season.

>Figs and dates

Dates can be consumed through the year to keep the body healthy. They contain a wide range of nutrients. You can quickly gain weight by drinking a milkshake made of figs and dates or by eating the pudding of figs and dates.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

