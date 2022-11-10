Air Pollution: Things To Keep In Mind In Order To Protect Yourself

Air pollution is a major public health issue on a global scale, particularly in light of the accelerating urbanisation and economic growth. Environmental air pollution exposure is known to have negative impacts on a number of organs. The pulmonary system is more severely affected by air pollution since the lungs are immediately exposed to the pollutants.

Globally, the combined impacts of household and outdoor air pollution were responsible for seven million fatalities.

People who have chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are particularly susceptible to the negative effects of air pollution (1) Asthma and COPD can be brought on suddenly by air pollution, which also raises respiratory morbidity and mortality rates

(2) The components and sources of pollutants change depending on the country, season, and time, which has an impact on the health impacts of air pollution. In developing nations, burning solid fuels is a significant source of air pollution.

Ways to protect

Although pollution is something, we cannot stop altogether, taking little measures to curb it will surely help. Along with this, certain tests can be done to understand if you have any sensitivity to the air pollutants. These tests could be Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Panel, cardiometabolic panel, Liver function tests, Kidney screen plus, Hypereosinophilic syndrome gene panel, Asthma and inhalational allergy panel and outdoor allergy inhalation panel. These tests can be used as preventative tests as owing to the results in these reports and you can take necessary action and protection into consideration

“Taking necessary precautions like usage of masks, humidifiers and regular steam inhalation, along with a regular consultation with a physician will help people in saving themselves from the wrath of air pollution," says Dr.Vigyan Mishra, Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics, North

Reducing air pollution, use of protective respiratory devices and getting the preventative panel tests done would surely assist us in preventing respiratory issues due to air pollution.

