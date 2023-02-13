Airport look: Deepika Padukone Defines Comfort And Style In Oversized Trench Coat

From red carpet outfits to her airport aesthetics, Deepika Padukone knows how to slay her outfits with perfection. When it comes to her airport attire, Deepika Padukone checks off all the necessary boxes, from understanding how to keep it stylish to keeping it comfortable for a lengthy flight. She makes a statement with each look that she steps out in. The actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in a stunning trench coat.

The actress chose a long, black top with a turtleneck for the flight. She paired it with black pants. Deepika gave her airport outfit an edge, with a pink checkered trench coat that caught everyone’s attention. The garment had white checkered designs all over it. With a white pair of shoes and an ochre bag in one hand, Deepika completed her ensemble for the day. She accessorised the look with tinted glasses. She kept her hair in a tidy bun and carried an ochre bag. Before stepping inside her car and heading home, Deepika smiled at the photographers and flashed her biggest smile.

Last month, the actress looked every bit as stunning as she chose a black jumpsuit for a comfortable flight. As she left the airport, the actor was beaming for the cameras. She wore a black jumpsuit with full sleeves, a collar, and a zip across the top. Deepika nailed the airport look with jogging accents at the ankles and a belt-style detail at the waist. She added a pair of white shoes and tinted sunglasses and carried a sling purse in black and gold over one shoulder.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is preparing for her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film is supposed to open in theatres in January 2024. The actress will also appear alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, Project K. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani are also cast in key roles in the movie, The film, which is still in post-production, is anticipated to hit theatres later this year or in the early months of 2024.

