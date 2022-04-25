Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Why Do People Buy Gold And Silver on This Day?

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha. This year, the festival of wealth is to be observed on May 3 all over India. Akshaya Tritiya is said to be one of the prominent Hindu festivals which is celebrated to bring good luck at home. Akshaya is a Sanskrit word that means forever and Tritiya means third. It is believed that if something is purchased on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya then it stays with you forever. According to religious belief, the day is said to bring good luck and prosperity to the lives of all.

The festival has a special religious significance. According to a mythological tale, on this day, Akshay Kumar, son of Brahma Dev was born. Therefore, the day is called Akshaya Tritiya. Apart from Akshaya Tritiya, Ganga Avataran and Parashuram Jayanti are also celebrated on this date.

People around the country worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day to seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity in the households. People also seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for happiness and luck in their lives.

Many buy silver, gold, and invest in other valuable items such as property, business and jewellery on this day to bring in good fortune. One should always purchase these things during the auspicious timings only. Let’s take a look at the auspicious timings of puja and purchasing of gold and silver.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Puja Timings

According to Panchang, Tritiya tithi will begin at 5.18 am on May 3 and will remain till 7.32 am on May 4. On Tuesday, the auspicious timings of worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are from 5.39 am to 12.18 pm.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Purchase Timings

Akshaya Tritiya is one such day on which you can put your money into anything without giving a thought about the auspicious timings. The whole day is said to be fruitful to invest in gold, silver, or any other material. Apart from this, the day is also very auspicious for engagements and weddings.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Significance

In Padma Purana, it is written that Lord Vishnu told Narada that whatever deeds humans do on this day, they attain the fruit of their labour in the afterlife. Hindus believe that one must restrict themselves from taking any wrong step and talking ill about others on Akshaya Tritiya.

