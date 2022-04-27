Akshaya Tritiya: Donating These Items Can Bring Good Luch And Prosperity

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be marked on May 3.

According to religious beliefs, buying gold or silver on this day brings prosperity and good luck. People also donate necessary items to the needy. Now, let’s look at some of the items which you can donate on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

1.Urn full of water

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, you can donate a urn full of water. By doing this, as per religious beleif, one attains wealth, happiness and prosperity in their life.

2. Barley

Barley is considered to be one of the oldest grains. It is believed to be as valuable as gold. During various puja vidhis, Barley is used in havan ceremonies.

3. Gold and Silver

Just as it is auspicious to buy gold and silver on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, in the same way, its donation is also believed to provide valuable virtue.

4. Jaggery, Ghee and Salt

Jaggery, Ghee and Salt are one of the things that you can help a needy with. All these items hold equal importance in a person’s life.

5. Sesame seeds and clothes

Sesame seeds are often used during puja vidhi. People also use sesame oil or seeds to mark the auspicious day.

This year, the Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat will being at 5:18 am on May 3. The Akshaya Tritiya puja subh muhurat will end at 7:30 am on May 4.

