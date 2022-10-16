Alaya F is a true fashionista and her Instagram handle is proof. The actress recently shared pictures of herself looking every bit stunning in a purple gown. In the series of photos, Alaya is seen striking elegant poses. Her intense looks will take your breath away. Alaya posed as a muse for fashion designers Gauri and Nainika, choosing a satin purple gown from the designers’ label. The gown has a plunging neckline, with pleats all over it.

Alaya F accessorized her look with purple studded earrings. She also opted for a messy bun hairdo, well-done brows, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and nude lips. Along with the picture she wrote, “(added a dancing emoji) but make it purple". Take a look at the post below.

On sharing the post online, social media users were quick enough to flood the comment section with several messages. Some of the users went on compliment the actress in the pictures, while some were all gaga over her outfit. One of the users wrote, “I purple you".

Another user wrote, “Obsessed with these pictures". A third user wrote, “My gorgeous, you look so, so good". Some users also commented with purple heart emojis.

Alaya F is an avid social media user and often goes on to share several pictures and videos on Instagram. Earlier, the actress shared a series of monochrome pictures from her recent photoshoot. Alaya is seen donning an oversized stripe shirt. She also opted for a middle-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “Having a little love affair with black and white."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. The plot revolved around a 40-year-old playboy whose life is turned upside down when he discovers he has a 20-year-old daughter. The Nitin Kakkar directorial also starred Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles. The actress will next be seen in Arif Khan’s U-Turn. Post that, she will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan.

