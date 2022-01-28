Alaya Furniturewalla Shares Two Of Her ‘Favourite Ways’ To Use Turmeric For Skincare

Turmeric is a golden ingredient as it is linked to have many health benefits. It is loaded with nutrients, such as sodium, potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D, iron, and magnesium, which are beneficial for the body. Not just for your internal body, turmeric is extremely good for the skin. Alaya F, who is continuously sharing snippets of health tips that can be used in our day-to-day life, in a recent video, demonstrated ways to make a haldi face pack and haldi milk.

As the video opens, Alaya can be seen mixing turmeric, honey, milk in a bowl, bringing to a fine mix. She further adds besan (gram flour) to the mixture and mixes it smoothly. In the second part, the actress is seen boiling milk. Once the milk is hot, she adds turmeric powder, cinnamon, finely grated ginger, and honey to it. In order to add more flavour to her drink, Alaya even adds a spoon of vanilla essence. With the face pack and milk ready, the end part of the video features her sitting on her balcony, with her face covered with the turmeric face pack and she enjoys sipping on a cup of Haldi milk. Posting the video, Alaya wrote, “Haldi (turmeric) has so many benefits, these are two of my favourite ways to use it! Face pack and Milk."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the caption, Alaya had also mentioned the quantity of all the ingredients while preparing the above drink. The quantities of ingredients are, “1/4 tsp milk, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/2 tsp vanilla essence(optional), 1/2 tsp honey, 1 glass of milk."

Both the face pack and turmeric drink have multiple benefits. While the face pack reduces inflammation, skin irritation, and even wrinkles, turmeric milk helps in developing antioxidants in the body, which further help them in fighting cell damage and reduces stress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.