Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts, Quotes Related to One of the Greatest Physicists

One of the greatest physicists of all time, Albert Einstein was born on March 14, 1879, in Germany. He was best known for developing the theory of relativity but his contributions to the theory of quantum mechanics were also widely accepted and praised. Albert Einstein won a Nobel Prize in 1921 for his remarkable contributions.

On the birth anniversary of Albert Einstein, here are some of the interesting facts about his life:

1. Albert Einstein was born in Germany but he didn’t live in the country for long. He stayed in Italy, Switzerland, and Czechia. After moving to the United States, Albert Einstein never returned to Germany.

2. Albert Einstein fell in love with physics after his father gifted him a compass as a child.

3. Albert Einstein wrote his first paper at the age of 16 and his paper was inspired by his compass.

4. Albert Einstein struggled with language and other subjects and so he left the school at the age of 15. However, he performed remarkably well in Mathematics, Physics, Philosophy.

5. Albert Einstein first taught Mathematics and Physics to students. After failing to find work, Albert Einstein moved to pursue his Ph.D.

Here are some of the famous quotes of Albert Einstein:

1. “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."

2. “If you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself."

3. “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world."

4. “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."

5. “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new."

