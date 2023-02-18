Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for nearly 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. In a new study, scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that taking even a moderate amount of alcohol can increase brain atrophy, which is the loss of brain cells.

According to Shannon Macauley, PhD, associate professor of physiology and pharmacology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, the findings indicate that alcohol might accelerate the pathological cascade of Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages.

For the purpose of the examination, researchers at Wake University used mice as models of Alzheimer’s disease related pathology. In a 10-week chronic drinking approach, mice were given the option to either drink alcohol or water, imitating human behaviour with regard to alcohol consumption. Later on, researchers went on to check how voluntary intake of alcohol changed a healthy brain function and disposition, and whether it altered the pathology associated with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement

What researchers found was that alcohol consumption increased brain atrophy and caused an increased number of amyloid plaques, including a greater number of smaller plaques. This potentially sets the stage for increased plaque proliferation in later life.

There was an increase in amolyiod-beta, following the withdrawal of alcohol. This is a major component of amyloid plaques that add up in Alzheimer’s disease. By analysing further, research showed that chronic alcohol exposure poorly regulated brain and peripheral metabolism — another way to accelerate Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Macauley previously showed that elevated blood sugar increases amyloid-beta and amyloid plaques.

In the current study, researchers found that even moderate drinking caused elevations in blood sugar and markers of insulin resistance, which increases the risk not only for Alzheimer’s disease, but also for other diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The study also found that moderate alcohol use altered anxiety and dementia-related behaviours as well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here