Alexandra Daddario Shows How to Pull Off a Bold Lip Colour

Daddario, who has worked in movies like Baywatch and San Andreas, often opts for a bright red or a deep maroon shade (Image: Instagram)
Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario’s recent red carpet looks and Instagram posts could inspire you to pick a more bright or deeper shade of lip colour

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: February 19, 2022, 16:41 IST

Lipstick forms an essential part of the make-up routine and depending on your choice you must have a favourite shade already. Although it is always safe to go with neutral shades, pulling off a bold lip colour is not that tough. Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario’s recent red carpet looks and Instagram posts could inspire you to pick a more bright or deeper shade of lip colour.

Daddario, who has worked in movies like Baywatch and San Andreas, often opts for a bright red or a deep maroon shade which adds that touch of drama to her looks. Case in point, this recent Instagram post by the 35-year-old actress where she is wearing bright red lipstick. Daddario kept the rest of her make-up neutral with just a touch of pink blush on her cheekbones and subtle nude eyeshadow and let the lip colour be the star of her make-up. She opted for red lipstick to go along with the midnight blue dress.

A bright, bold red lipstick is a must-have if you are aiming for a lasting impression. From Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn to Rekha and Taylor Swift, iconic women across the ages have claimed a red pout and radiated their confidence. No other colour can ever beat the impact a bold red has on your look.

Alexandra Daddario has also sported deeper shades of red on major events. Daddario sported a deep crimson shade of lipstick at the 2021 GQ awards. The lipstick shade provided the right amount of drama as she wore a lemon yellow Zuhair Murad sheer dress for the event.

Besides variations of red shades, Daddario also loves a good shade of brown lipstick. For a recent fashion photoshoot, the actress paired her glittery green Dolce and Gabbana jacket with a deep shade of brown lipstick. The colour worked well in accentuating the actress’ green costume and dramatic make-up.

Which of the lipstick shades worn by Daddario have inspired you?

first published: February 19, 2022, 16:41 IST