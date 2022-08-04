Alia Bhatt Aces the Maternity Fashion Game for Darlings Promotions

Alia Bhatt’s style quotient has always been an extension of her personality. Sometimes fun, sometimes glam. She is also one of the few Bollywood stars who doesn’t mind repeating outfits. The Darlings actor, who is a strong believer in speaking up for the environment, was once quoted as saying: “I repeat everything, shoes, bags, outfit." So, sustainability also plays a major role in her fashion choices.

Soon-to-be mom, Alia’s maternity fashion choices have been the talk of the town. Instead of opting for figure-hugging silhouettes to show off the baby bump, Alia opted for relaxed fits and fun silhouettes during the promotions of Darlings.

Advertisement

It also takes an incredible team of people to understand your style needs, especially when you are a star. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has been Alia’s style confidant for many years now, has set maternity fashion goals with Alia’s looks.

Ahead of Darlings’ release on Netflix, News18 picks some of Alia’s stylish ensembles and tells you why they are the perfect mood board for maternity fashion.

Little Miss Sunshine

Advertisement

Bringing a ray of sunshine wherever she goes, Alia Bhatt experiments with the shades of yellow in her style options. She stepped out for the first time as co-producer of Darlings in a yellow sun short dress from Maison Valentino. The washed taffeta dress featured a halter neck with necktie detailing around the collar and necktie fastening. Similarly, the actor wore a sherbet yellow tailored Stella McCartney double breasted jacket with elasticated wide leg trousers.

Go With The Flow

Advertisement

Relaxed fits in Indian or Western wear make for comfortable maternity fashion. For instance, take this gorgeous teal blue printed silk velvet A-line kurta designed by label Rajiramniq. Alia looks surreal in the colour palette adorned with hand embroidery on the neck and bell sleeves. This kurta comes with a teal modal embroidered palazzo.

Another stylish desi outing which was part of Alia’s looks was Punit Balana’s anarkali. The black V-neck anarkali featured delicate marodi and mirror embroidery all over. It comes with a pair of straight pants and matching dupatta.

The actor has also been spotted wearing ethnic wear in pastel shades. Keeping it light in pastels, Alia looks perfect in the label Earthen the Madhu Malti peach kurta set features yellow floral resham work with dainty mirror detailing.

Darling Denims

Advertisement

Alia’s denim game was on point during Darlings promotions. (Source: Instagram)

Giving chic-casual vibes, Alia embraced jeans like a pro. The actress was spotted wearing jeans by label HUEMN not once but twice. From the handcrafted 1000 panel distressed jeans to the dark washed wide legged jeans, Alia complemented the distressed detailing with monochrome tops.

The dark bloomer hand painted single-breasted blazer from the label Moonray was paired with dark washed wide-legged silhouette featuring a dropped crotch for unrestricted movement. Whereas, the panel distressed jeans were paired with an oversized crisp white shirt.

Advertisement

Trail-Blazer

You know your married life is incomplete if you don’t borrow or steal from your hubby’s wardrobe. During the promotions, Alia stepped up her glam quotient with a sexy Halpern dress with black and white sparkly stripes. But that wasn’t the highlight of the ensemble, the actor threw on a blazer borrowed from husband Ranbir Kapoor’s wardrobe. Acknowledging the look, she also took to Instagram and wrote: “while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings (sic)."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here