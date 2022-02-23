Alia Bhatt Drapes Another Graceful White Saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions

Alia Bhatt’s love affair with white sarees continues as the actress promotes her upcoming biographical film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The 28-year-old actress’ latest Instagram post shows her draping another stunning white saree and netizens are in awe of her traditional style.

Alia displayed her love for the six-yards in her latest Instagram post where she wore a sheer white cotton saree and a sleeveless white blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with a neat bun and wore a bunch of white flowers on her hair. Alia added a touch of elegance and drama to her look with a pair of intricate earrings. The gold and emerald green large earrings added a touch of colour to an otherwise soothing white look. Alia completed her latest saree look with a pair of beige block heels.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia added in the caption, “Kolkata, meri jaan." Her latest fashion statement has attracted reactions from fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor commented, “Love. The earrings are beautiful." Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has worked with Alia for her recent promotions, also complemented the actress in the comments as she wrote, “Ufff absolutely stunning." Actress Athiya Shetty commented with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Alia’s recent looks show how monochrome sarees can be a stylish and elegant fashion choice. The actress’ sartorial lineup for the promotions of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ticks all the right boxes when it comes to comfortable yet fashionable drapes.

For one of her recent promotional events, Alia opted to wear a combination of black and white. The actress wore a delicate silk crepe saree featuring a pristine white canvas with a black stripe running across the borders. Alia paired the saree with a black V-neck blouse that had contrasting white piping. The actress channeled the minimal vibe as she opted for a statement ring and chunky silver jhumkas for accessories. A neatly braided hairdo adorned with white blooms was her choice for the graceful hair.

Are you inspired by Alia’s latest saree fashion?

