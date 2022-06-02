Alia Bhatt expresses her affection for this Indian comfort food: ‘Nothing like…’

We enjoy eating and exploring various food cuisines. Being Indian, we enjoy several delectable foods. However, for our overall health, it is not always possible for us to stick to those spicy and fast food items. No matter how much we relish food ordered online or at restaurants, some homemade dishes taste like sweet nectar to us. Even celebrities cannot deny this. We are talking about Alia Bhatt.

Recently, on her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt revealed her love for finger-licking comfort food, which is extremely common in Indian kitchens: Dal Chawal. Let us take a look at what she has to say.

The Brahmastra actress shared a photograph of a plate of Dal Chawal, half-eaten, with a spoon resting on the side and the colours and textures popping out of the frame. She wrote in the caption, “There is nothing like Dal Chawal. Nothing!"

Yes! Nothing can beat the goodness of a plate full of Dal Chawal. According to health experts, Dal Chawal is the best thing to have in every meal.

Let’s look at some of the health benefits of Dal Chawal:

It is simple to digest. It is high in protein and fat and improves our gut health. It is beneficial for our blood sugar, heart, and other organs. It has the ideal ratio of vitamins, carbohydrates and protein. Furthermore, it contains antioxidants such as vitamins A, D, E, and K.

So, without further ado, make delicious Dal Chawal for lunch and enjoy it with either curd or pickles.

