Alia Bhatt Gave A Twist to Traditional Bridal Look; Here's How You Can Too

When someone says Indian bride, an image of a woman dolled up in a red over-the-top wedding lehenga and wearing heavy jewellery, heavy makeup comes to our mind. While the notion of a traditional Indian bride has been instilled in us through the years, modern-day brides are breaking these norms. Many Indian brides, recent example being Alia Bhatt, are breaking the stereotypes. The Bollywood bride of the year channeled her inner minimalist for her wedding look and added some intriguing details that gave a personal touch to her wedding look. She made heads turn with her surreal wedding look in an ivory saree. If you too want to ditch the traditional bridal look and go for something that is intimate, simple yet connected to the roots, you can look for these tips.

Saree for your D-day

While we spend months finding that perfect wedding lehenga, it is not everyone’s cup of tea to carry it with grace. Many brides want the comfortable yet ethnic attire to slay on their big day. In that case, saree comes to your rescue. In traditional weddings in cultures like Bengali, Gujarati, and South Indian weddings among others, the saree is considered the traditional bridal attire, in other customs, lehengas are worn. You can take inspiration from the newlywed Alia and beautiful Dia Mirza to ace the saree look.

Add your personal touch

Weddings are an intimate affair. Every bride wants to add her touch to her wedding day. There is no better way to do by giving a personal touch to your wedding outfit. Many brides are opting for personalised dupattas that tell their love story.

Just like Alia chose to embed the date of her wedding on her veil, you can do the same.

Make-up or no make-up

Make-up is essential to make you look flawless in your wedding photos. However, it is not important to have that heavy multi-layered look. You can flaunt your natural beauty by wearing a simple make-up look as well just like celebrity brides Alia and Dia.

So, did you like Alia Bhatt’s wedding look?

