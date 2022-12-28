Alia Bhatt Is The Poster Girl For Mini Dresses, And Here Is The Proof

Mini dresses can never go out of trend. While in summer you can pair your mini dresses with just a simple sandal, in monsoons you can add a shrug and for winters, you can layer it up with warm clothes and yet look chic. Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt has served us with major book-worthy mini-dress fashion, be it a wrap-around, cutout, strapless or bodycon outfit that you can try out.

Alia Bhatt wore a dazzling black and silver sequinned mini dress. However, she added a twist to the outfit by adding a black blazer. The blazer featured a loose silhouette fitting, and long sleeves and matched the length of the dress, giving it a chic look.

Take points from Alia Bhatt for stylishly pairing her mini dress for a wintery night. She wore a pink mini dress and layered it with a blue long coat. She added a pair of white thigh-high boots and a white beanie to keep herself cosy.

Alia Bhatt slayed this pink cut-out mini dress and became the talk of the town. The dress features red petal prints all over and features sheer full sleeves and a pleated skirt. She paired it with a pair of red heels. She kept her makeup minimal with bronzed cheeks and nude lip colour.

The RRR actress added bling to her mini dress and sported a perfect outfit for a cocktail party. She looked like an absolute doll as she sported this silver outfit featuring a ruffled skirt with sparkle.

Alia Bhatt dished out casual outfit goals as she posed in a black slip dress with spaghetti straps. She added a highlighter to bring a sheen to her cheeks. You can style the dress with a pair of silver heels.

