Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's Hair Stylist Busts These Myths About Hair Oiling

With so many hair products available in the market, do you find yourself doubting the effectiveness of hair oiling? A simple oil massage for your hair that has been rooted in the Indian tradition, and even made an appearance in the second season of Bridgerton with the Sharma sisters, we might have to give this technique the due respect that it deserves.

Even though hair masks, hair serums, and other products promise to give you that luscious locks, the hair oiling method might be the best one. Don’t believe us? Bollywood celebrity hair stylist Priyanka Borkar has a similar opinion. Speaking to The Indian Express, Borkar said that hair oiling does not have to be a stretched out routine. To achieve its maximum benefits, one should just apply the hair oil for 30 minutes and wash it off.

Advertisement

Borkar, who styles hair for actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Kiara Advani also busted a myth regarding hair oiling. The hairstylist said that applying oil to your scalp will not result in dandruff. “Using coconut-based hair oil on dry flaky scalp will help reduce the flakes and moisturize your scalp as the oil helps kill the fungus and bacteria responsible for the imbalance that causes dandruff," said Borkar. However, she also cautioned that if your scalp tends to get flaky due to an oily scalp then it is not recommended that you apply oil.

Those who fear that hair oiling will clog their pores should first identify if their hair is naturally oily. Borkar told The Indian Express, “If one already has an oily scalp, adding more oil might not be the best idea." She also added that leaving the oil in your hair for more than half an hour, or for a few days can attract dust and pollutants to the hair that clog your scalp. Borkar recommends using coconut-oil based hair oils for such cases since it penetrates deeper and leaves a thin layer on the top of the scalp, which helps repair the hair from inside.

Advertisement

For those who have chemically treated their hair, Borkar recommends refraining from hair oil for the first week only. The Bollywood hair stylist recommends using room temperature oil on the scalp.

Advertisement

Besides hair oiling, one should also remember to use a smaller amount of shampoo. Applying shampoo to your scalp frequently can strip it from the natural oils that nourish the hair.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.