Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Drape Artist Dolly Jain Calls Alia ‘The Most Gorgeous Bride’; Neetu Kapoor Says ‘Outstanding’

Drape artist Dolly Jain who is known for her hassle-free styling when it comes to draping the six yards of sheer elegance, draped Alia Bhatt in her ivory organza sari the actor worn for the wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared her thoughts on draping the bride of the hour and wrote: To the girl, with the million dollar smile! @aliaabhatt. Thank you for having me. It was an honour to drape you. It’s your world – darling (sic)."

Dolly who is a go-to person for all things weddings, is also favourite during celebrity weddings. Before making Alia Bhatt look gorgeous, Dolly has had the opportunity to drape Katrina Kaif in a Sabyasachi vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil for one of her pre-wedding festivities.

Commenting on working once again with saris designed by Sabyasachi, Dolly posted a message on Instagram, she wrote: “@sabyasachiofficial does it again! The most gorgeous bride, in a White Organza Saree, stunning with her Golden Tissue Veil - I ran out of words as her look came to life. (sic)."

Dolly has always considered a sari as a versatile drape and but has also loved experimenting with her draping styles on lehenga sets as well. She had the opportunity to drape the mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture for the mehendi ceremony. Dolly shared a video of Neetu where the mother of the groom is complementing her on her draping style.

In the video message, Neetu can be heard calling Dolly ‘Outstanding’. Neetu said: Dolly you are outstanding. I didn’t even know that there was something like this there…I feel like a princess, I feel so comfortable. Aapne makhan ki jaise mereko jho dress kiya hain naa…love you (sic).

Sharing her excitement about draping Neetu for the wedding festivities, Dolly said: Well, if there’s one Wedding the nation wants to know more about its #R

anlia! And just yesterday I had the absolute honour and privilege to dress the most beautiful #MotherOfTheGroom! So much can be said about Mrs. @neetu54 - she is a woman of boundless grace and charm - add to that compassion and she’s simply golden. Dressed her yesterday in @abujanisandeepkhosla and just when I thought that made my day, she gave me a cherry on top by speaking these lovely words. (sic)."

