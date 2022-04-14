Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Shines in a Yellow Kurta for Haldi; Looked Radiant in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ghagra for Mehendi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities are in full swing and from the ‘happy faces’ arriving at the functions, we know it’s a party there. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot on April 14th amidst family members and close friends.

Arriving at Vastu, where the couple celebrated their mehendi function on April 13th, the mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow kurta paired with white pants with gold and silver detailing. She neatly tied her hair up and completed her look with a simple, yet chic pearl jewellery set and gold mojiris. Accompanying her was Riddhima Kapoor who opted for a plain white printed kurta set with churidar enhanced with tassel detailing. Adding some bling to her overall look was the silver wedges she wore along with the desi look.

Advertisement

Also seen arriving at the venue, was sister and mother of the groom Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Shaheen looked pretty in a mustard yellow kurta set with mirror work detailing. She also wore a similar shade for the mehendi ceremony and looked radiant in it too and Soni chose a teal blue ensemble with zari work detailing and for the mehendi she adorned a colourful floral printed ensemble.

The Kapoor ladies looked gorgeous at the previous day functions when Neetu Kapoor celebrated spring in her heavy floral ensemble. The off-white and multicoloured resham ghagra by fashion designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla featured floral motifs. The dupatta was neatly draped giving an illusion of sari, and the entire look was complemented by a heavy necklace set in stones.

Advertisement

Giving her mom company in a glamorous sari, was Riddhima who adorned Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin sari. Teamed with a matching halter neck blouse, the sari was a celebration in itself. Post the mehendi function, Neetu and Riddhima confirmed to the paps that the wedding will take place at Vastu on April 14th. We can’t wait for the couple to share their wedding pictures.

The mehendi function was attended by family members and friends including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Reema Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Akansha Ranjan to name a few.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.