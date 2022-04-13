Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Times Alia’s Stylist Made Her Look Like a Gorgeous Bride

The much-awaited wedding of the year is happening, and we can’t keep calm. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off on April 13th in Mumbai. While the debate is still on who Alia Bhatt will be wearing for her Big Day, in the past, the RRR star has given us major bride goals with her on and off-screen choice of Indian attires.

And celebrating Alia’s personality in many statement pieces is none other than celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel. From Sabyasachi to Manish Malhotra, Ami has styled Alia in an array of saris, lehengas and indo-western looks. Be it the nude tulle and velvet Sabyasachi lehenga or the vibrant yellow embroidered Manish Malhotra anarkali, Ami has always chosen the best of the best for Alia.

Ahead of the wedding, we take a look at some breath-taking bride-inspired looks styled by Ami and adorned by the soon to be bride Alia Bhatt. Take a look.

Off late, saris have played an integral part of Alia’s wardrobe. And we can’t get over the two-tone sari designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. The custom made pink and green traditional sari is regal and made Alia look like royalty.

In 2018, Alia Bhat stepped out looking pretty in a custom-made Sabyasachi maroon embroidered short kurta teamed with velvet pants. This look definitely gives us the Punjabi bride look. The intricate embroidery complements the velvet pants. She completed this stunning outfit with a pair of statement earrings.

Manish Malhotra has always been Alia’s go-to designer for all things glamorous. And time and again Ami has dressed the star in a number of lehengas designed by the ace designer. Every sequin on a Manish lehenga has added sparkle to Alia’s stylish look.

A bridal trousseau is incomplete without gold. This Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sequin lehenga set makes for a fun sangeet or reception look. We would love to see Alia don something sparkly and shimmery for her wedding festivities.

Ekaya’s handwoven pink banarasi silk kurta with palazzo pants from the chikankari inspired weaving collection - Mehfooz is a perfect mood board for brides to be. The colour shade and bold motifs set the mood for all things bridal this wedding season.

