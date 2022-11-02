Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; Get Celebrity Inspired Fresh-face Look

Taking good care of your skin is important to prevent acne, reduce visible pores, wrinkles, and improve under-eye circles. Following a proper skincare routine will give you a glowing and radiant charm. The noticeable trend towards fresh-faced beauty and minimal makeup is changing the direction of the beauty industry. Now, when the beauty industry is making a conscious nod towards the skin-neutrality movement, several celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma are ditching the regular makeup look and opting for the fresh-face approach to unveil their glowing and natural look.

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

Following the new-age beauty trends, Alia Bhatt has time and again made waves on social media for embracing her natural look. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Alia Bhatt was seen embracing a no-makeup look. The key to pulling off a minimal look is to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized throughout the day.

Janhvi Kapoor

Advertisement

Without a doubt, the actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram handle shows her sporting glowy and natural looks. With a minimal to no-makeup look, Janhvi Kapoor perfectly knows how to use a tinted moisturizer and sunscreen to bring shine to her skin. Incorporating a tinted lip balm into your daily skincare regime will help you in acing the minimal-makeup look. To get the desired Janhvi Kapoor minimalist look, consider using serums and moisturizers that suit your skin type the most.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Times The Actor Has Been The King of Cool Casual Wear

Anushka Sharma

To flaunt your minimal makeup look, what matters the most is how you fill in your brows. If you are someone who loves when the sun’s rays fall on your face and make your look naturally enlightening, then Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram post is just for you. A light lip balm and letting hair fall on the side will surely make you get Anushka Sharma-inspired look. Don’t forget to use sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful rays.

Katrina Kaif

Well, regular use of moisturizer and sunscreen may help you get a natural glow. Celebrity Katrina Kaif, who is known for her natural beauty is setting an example for people to follow a minimalist makeup look. The diva also posted this radiant picture on her birthday, where fans were seen applauding her.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here