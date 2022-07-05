Alia Bhatt to Samantha Prabhu: 5 Celebrity-Approved Bikini Styles to Flaunt on International Bikini Day

Bikinis have gone through an era of changes since its invention in 1946. From varied patterns to colours and prints, the fashion industry has given women an array of bikini styles to pick from.

Be it the bandeau or halter neck or colour blocking, the bikini has been tried and tested by your favourite celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Samantha Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to name a few. With an array of brands and fashion designers giving their unique twist to the two-piece swimwear, the itsy-bitsy bikini has become a staple in every fashionista’s wardrobe.

On International Bikini Day, here’s a look at some interesting and trendy styles you can add to your swim-friendly wardrobe.

Samantha Prabhu

Samantha Prabhu sizzles in a vintage check detail triangle bikini. The halter neck bikini is edged with Burberry’s vintage check detailing. The design features removable padded cups and side-tie bottoms for a supportive fit.

Sara Ali Khan

Tie and Dye has been a favourite print in the last few years. Sara Ali Khan slays in a tie and dye bikini featuring multiple colours. The colour scheme on this halter neck two-piece swimwear will add vibrancy to your overall look.

Katrina Kaif

There’s always a tankini if you want to cover up. Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif’s tankini featuring a tank top and a matching bikini top in the colour pink. You can also layer it up with a bright coloured jacket and accessorize with a bandana and cool pair of sunglasses.

Ananya Panday

Bandeau style bikini with straps is a great option to enhance your assets. Ananya Panday sets perfect beach vibes in a pastel bikini. You can get creative and style this monochrome bikini with a print shrug or robe.

Alia Bhatt

Bikini bottoms come in all shapes and sizes. From thongs to high waist bottoms, there is something for everyone. Alia Bhatt opts for a high waist bikini bottom and pairs it with a strapless bandeau bikini top. The colour blocking on the bikini makes it a fun swimwear to add to your travel diaries.

While colours and trends are the first thing that attracts you to a bikini, it is important that you pick swimwear based on the fabric. Quick dry technique and elasticity is what you need to keep in mind when you go bikini shopping. End of the day, it’s all about your comfort, so pick something that complements you and don’t just buy it because it is trending on social media.

