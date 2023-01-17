Alia Bhatt Vs Vaani Kapoor: Who Aced The Floral Mini Dress Better?

Mini dress supremacy reaches its peak when it comes to defeating the scorching heat in summer, but it is also equally handy for the monsoons when paired with a blazer or a cape. This stunning stape makes its return every year, but with new interactions to keep up with the fashion trend each other. From metallics, and knits to cutouts, the versatility of this outfit makes them an ideal pick for any season or occasion.

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor have often set the glamour bar higher each time they step out donning this staple choice. But recently the divas were spotted donning the same set of floral mini dresses though their way of styling was worlds apart from each other. Hence, here’s breaking down who wore it better.

Alia Bhatt

Over the years, the Student Of The Year star has been acing the impeccable piece of clothing. She has presented the mini dresses as the official dress code for every season. Be it the addition of floral prints, blazers, or boots, the diva has us book-marking her sartorial picks as major style inspiration. During one of her promotional events last year, Alia Bhatt opted for an off-shoulder floral mini dress which she matched with an oversized blazer. She opted for stacked rings for accessorizing her look along with delicate silver chain earrings. She rounded off her look with statement red pumps. Take a look at it here:

Vaani Kapoor

Now, months later Alia Bhatt’s display of flower power, actress Vaani Kapoor was also spotted in the same outfit. But unlike Alia, Vaani Kapoor ditched the blazer and pumps and chose black stockings along with knee-high boots to finish her glam game. When it came to makeup, Vaani dazzled in smoky eye shadow completed with winged eyeliner, peachy lips, and blushed cheeks. Lastly, soft tresses left open completed her entire look. Check it out below:

The flowery outfit comes from the collection of the ace clothing label Magda Butrym.

While Alia’s way of styling makes the mini dress appealing to attend any official event, Vaani’s way makes it a perfect fit for parties.

