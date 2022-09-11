Alia Bhatt’s Trainer Demonstrates Yoga Asanas To Relieve Back Pain

Lifestyle habits such as sitting and working for long hours, less physical activity, irregular meal times, and more can lead to health concerns such as back pain, obesity, and more. Work from home (WFH) has especially increased screen time and inactivity.

If you are facing health issues like back pain and discomfort due to these reasons, we have a solution for you.

Anshuka Parwani, also known as Anshuka Yoga on Instagram, took to the photo-sharing app to share a few tips that can be followed to relieve yourself of back pain or discomfort-related problems.

Advertisement

Parwani is also the yoga teacher of popular Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan and regularly shares yoga tips on her page. Take a look at the expert’s post where she shows how to perform the poses she recommends-

The yoga expert shared several, easy-to-do exercises that can help your posture and resolve back pain issues. She also mentioned that “incorrect posture, hunched shoulders, lack of exercise, age, etc. are some of the most common causes of back pain."

Here are the exercises that the celebrity yoga expert shared-

Advertisement

Cat Cow Pose- To perform this pose, you will need to crouch down on all fours, take deep breaths, and stretch your back to the fullest extent possible.

Bridge Pose- True to its name, the bridge pose requires you to lay down on your back and thrust your hips upwards. Hold the position and lock your hand underneath your hips.

Camel Pose- The camel pose can be performed by sitting down on your knees and touching the balls of your feet. Bend backwards to do so.

Advertisement

Cobra Pose- The cobra pose also helps provide relief to the back and spine. It can be performed by reclining yourself on a flat surface. Then bend backwards so that you feel your back stretch.

Half Lord of the Fish Pose- This pose will enable you to stretch your entire back and torso at the same time. Begin by sitting down normally, and take the help of your knee to twist your entire torso as much as you can.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here