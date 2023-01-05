Alia Bhatt’s Trainer Recommends These Yoga Asanas For “Healthier Beginning” In 2023

As the new year commenced a few days ago, people made new resolutions and pledged to take better care of their health and embrace their bodies through a fitness routine. Doing yoga first thing in the morning can help you change your mindset to positive thinking and increase your energy and focus throughout the day. A few simple yoga poses in the morning can help you in more than one way. They have long-term health benefits, including decreased anxiety and depression, improved heart health, and feelings of social connection.

Anshuka Parwani, also known as Anshuka Yoga on Instagram, is a yoga instructor of Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. She is known for regularly sharing fitness and health-related insights on her social media account. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and encouraged her followers to start the new year in the right way with “healthier beginnings and sustainable practices."

Take a look at the expert’s post where she advised viewers to kickstart their yoga journey with these 5 easy asanas:

Mountain Pose: This pose improves posture and coordination and helps boost circulation in your body. Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes. Tree Pose: Tree pose helps you to strengthen the tendons and ligaments of your feet and improves balance. Start with 30 seconds and try to maintain the consistency for 2 minutes. Cat Cow Pose: This pose stretches and strengthens the spine and neck muscles and also helps to relieve stress. Start maintaining this yoga pose for 5 minutes. Garland Pose: It helps to open the hips and groin and also aids in digestion. Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes. Butterfly Pose: This pose is an excellent one as it helps you stretch and strengthen the inner thighs, pelvic area, and knees. Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes.

Practice these yoga asanas and take a step forward towards a healthier lifestyle.

