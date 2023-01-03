Alia Bhatt's Trainer Shares Tips to Set Realistic Functional Fitness Goals

MAKE YOUR OWN GOAL AND BE PRACTICAL- It’s so easy to scroll through Instagram on the 1st of January and feel inspired. Setting your goals based on what you see is neither productive nor practical. You know your body best, so respect it and be practical.

PLAY THE LONG GAME - We all want instant gratification, after all we live in the world of Netflix, but it’s important to be realistic with the time frame you develop for achieving your goal. Bodies aren’t built overnight.

UNDERSTAND WHAT’S DRIVING YOUR GOAL - Sometimes fitness goals are driven by underlying fears, insecurities, or body image issues. It’s important to address these issues rather than assuming achieving your goal will lessen them.

DEVELOP SMALL GOALS ON THE WAY TO YOUR END GOAL - Within your end goal you should set smaller confidence-building goals that are achievable in a shorter time period. That’s going to help you reach your end goal and keep you focused and motivated along the way.

DON’T LET THAT NUMBER ON THE WEIGHING SCALE BE A GOAL - I know people love to measure their fitness based on that number but remember you’re so much more than just a mere number. Don’t let that number define your fitness levels or your happiness.