Alia Bhatt's Trainer Shows Us How To Perform Perfect Pigeon Pose In Yoga

Yoga is an ancient spiritual practice that teaches us how to live in harmony with our inner self as well as the people around us. It improves flexibility and strength, reduces stress and anxiety, promotes mindfulness and mental clarity. In addition, it also helps in building confidence and willpower, improving sleep cycle. Yoga can also make you happier, feel more confident and more relaxed, which will eventually contribute to improved health.

Each yoga pose has an impact on different parts of the body. If you are looking forward to stretching your thighs, groin, back, piriformis, and psoas, you must try the Pigeon pose, which specifically works as a hip opener. This exercise is a good antidote to sitting for long periods. It also prepares you for seated postures and backbends.

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known for teaching yoga to Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, shared a video demonstrating the Pigeon Pose. In the clip, Anshuka is seen sitting on the yoga mat stretching one leg backwards, and folding the other leg forward from the knees. After that, she can be seen stretching her upper body and practicing the pose.

“Pigeon Pose, also known as the king of hip openers, is super helpful to stretch and increase flexibility in the hip and lower back muscles. It also increases the range of motion in the leg and hip areas. It aids to reduce stiffness in the back and shoulders and opens up the chest muscles which in turn improves breathing," the yoga trainer captioned the post.

She also gave a pro tip, urging people to avoid this asana if they are suffering from any injury in the spine, leg, hips or shoulders.

Watch the full video here:

With the video, Anshuka also shared a bunch of health benefits of the yoga posture. Here, we have noted down the benefits of this asana. According to her, practicing the pigeon pose helps in improving posture and alignment, stretching hip flexors and lower back. It also helps with digestion, peristalsis, as well as with urinary disorders and stimulating internal organs.

