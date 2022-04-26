Alia Bhatt’s Yoga Trainer Shares 5 Yoga Asanas you Should Practice Every Day

With people getting particular about their diet with each passing day, yoga has gained popularity like never before. With its immense benefits and convenience to perform, yoga has emerged as a panacea for modern-day health issues.

But, there are a number of yoga asanas with each having its own benefits and method to perform. Due to this, one is likely to get puzzled thinking that which asana is the most beneficial and can be incorporated easily in daily routine.

Simplifying it for us, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has trained celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, and Deepika Padukone, shared the top 5 yoga asanas that one can perform every day.

Advertisement

“What is the first thing you do when you wake up,? Anshuka asked in her post. She further wrote that instead of scrolling endlessly on their phones one can dedicate their time doing something fruitful.

Anshuka shared a list of the five yoga asanas that can be performed every day right after you wake up. The 5 yoga asanas are listed below:

Butterfly

Viparita Karani

Bhujangasana

Pavanamuktasana

Ardha Matsyendrasana

The celebrity yoga trainer highlighted that one can just roll out their mat in the morning or even practice the yoga asanas on the bed itself. To familiarize the viewers with the correct method to perform the asanas, Anshuka also shared a video alongside the list.

She demonstrated each asana to the viewers while maintaining an immaculate form throughout the video. Have a look at the asanas below:

Advertisement

Anshuka further said that practising the asanas daily will help an individual get healthy both mentally and physically. Moreover, she said it will also increase energy levels, boost metabolism and will help in reducing anxiety levels. Taking out some time for these beneficial asanas can also help in achieving better focus which in turn will increase productivity for the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.