All About apples: What and How Much to Eat

An apple day keeps the doctor away, and it’s true to a great extent. Apples have almost all the nutrients that help us keep healthy. In addition to water and energy, an apple contains all the nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates, magnesium, vitamins C and K, calcium or vitamin B-6. Most people, however, have a question.

“Should we eat with the skin or without it? They also have questions about the time and quantity of apples to be eaten to maximise the benefits to our health. So let’s know the answers to some of these questions here.

>Benefits of apple peel:

Apple peels are extremely rich in fibre. Therefore, when you eat them, you get relief from constipation. Therefore, eating it with the peel on is beneficial, but experts say that even if we eat an apple without the peel, we would be able to avail of many health benefits.

It is necessary to wash the apple before eating it. But before washing, it should be soaked in lukewarm water for at least half an hour.

>At what time should you eat apples?

Most experts say that apples should not be consumed at night. It is much better to eat apples during the day. To get all nutrients, apples can also be eaten on an empty stomach.

>How much?

Consuming one apple a day is more than enough since the fruit also contains caffeine. Therefore, to keep your weight under control, make sure you consume only one or two apples a day.

>Disadvantages of excessive consumption

Consuming apples in excess can cause health problems, including swelling of the tongue, throat or lips. That is why even though apples are extremely beneficial to health, you should not consume them in excess.

