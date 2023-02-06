Falgun, the last month of the Hindu calendar, started on Monday, February 6. According to the Hindu calendar, the first month of the new year is Chaitra and the last is Falgun. It is believed that the moon originated from Goddess Anusuya and Maharishi Atri on the full moon day of Falgun month. Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna are worshipped in this auspicious month, bringing prosperity and happiness into one’s life.

Falgun month is important from the point of view of fasting and festivals, as in this month Maha Shivaratri and Holi festival is celebrated. Shivaratri is celebrated after the first 13 days of Falgun month i.e. on the 14th day, the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18. According to the Puranas, on this date, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Linga. Holika Dahan takes place on the last day of the month of Falgun, which is on March 7. Holi will be celebrated on March 8.

Other festivals like Vijaya Ekadashi, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Somavati Amavasya, Holika Dahan, Phulera Duj, Amalki Ekadashi, Shani Pradosh and Falgun Purnima will also fall in the month of Falgun.

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari (Head of the Astrology Department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University), said: “This year, the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month is starting at 11:58 pm on Sunday, February 5 and will end on February 7 at 2:18 am; and based on Udayatithi, the month of Falgun has started from Monday, 6th February. Saubhagya Yoga, Shobhan Yoga and Ashlesha Nakshatra are there on the day of Falgun month. Saubhagya Yoga is till 03:26 pm on February 06, after that Shobhan Yoga begins. Here is the Falgun month calendar -

Fasting (Vrat) and Festivals (Tyohaar) in Falgun Month -

February 6, Monday: Falgun Krishna Pratipada

February 9, Thursday: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

February 13, Monday: Sita Ashtami, Kumbh Sankranti, Maasik Kalashtami Vrat

February 14, Tuesday: Jaanki Jayanti

February 16, Thursday: Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat - Grahast

February 17, Thursday: Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat - Vaishnava

February 18, Saturday: Mahashivaratri, Shani Pradosh Vrat

February 20, Monday: Somavati Amavasya, Falgun Amavasya

February 21, Tuesday: Phulera Dooj

February 23, Thursday: Vinayaka Chaturthi

February 25, Saturday: Maasik Skanda Shashthi

February 27, Monday: Holashtak begins

March 3, Friday: Rangbhari Ekadashi, Amalaki Ekadashi

March 4, Saturday: Shani Pradosh Vrat

March 7, Tuesday: Holika Dahan, Falgun Purnima

March 8, Wednesday: Holi

