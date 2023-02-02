All About The Van Gogh Show In Mumbai

The works of the famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh have found a home in galleries and collections around the globe. It is among the greatest Post-Impressionist created artwork that has been loved by people from all over the world. Now, 300 of these pieces can be enjoyed in a dynamic and immersive show, called The Van Gogh 360°, around cities in India. Art enthusiasts and visitors will be able to engage directly with Van Gogh’s artwork thanks to this unique display. The first stop for this art installation is the City of Dreams, Mumbai. The venue is at the World Trade Centre’s Arcade Shopping Centre until March 3.

Art lovers upon entering the area will witness Van Gogh’s well-known works of art. The experience is similar to taking a walk inside the picture as visitors sit comfortably or lie flat on their backs and take in Van Gogh’s works. These will seamlessly segue into one another. For people who are uncomfortable sitting on the floor, there are seating options available too. The all-consuming experience is meant to deliver some of the greatest aesthetic experiences ever, regardless of where the visitor opts to sit.

Tickets are available only for a limited period of 45 to 60 minutes on BookMyShow. The show will open from 10 A.M. until 9 P.M., every day. The last admission will be at 8 P.M. Daytime tickets are priced at Rs 999 on weekdays and at Rs 1,299 on weekends. For evening sessions, a ticket on the weekday will cost Rs 1099, and a ticket on the weekend will cost you around Rs 1.399. Flexible entry tickets cost Rs 200 more. The admission fee is waived for children under the age of four.

The Van Gogh immersive display will also make stops at Ahmedabad and Delhi. The list of other upcoming cities includes Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, and Surat.

Of the approximately 2,100 works of art Vincent Van Gogh created over ten years, visitors will be able to enjoy some of the most famous works. The Starry Night, Almond Blossom, Cafe Terrace at Night, Sunflowers series, Starry Night Over the Rhone, A Girl in White Over Irises, Sower at Sunset, Shoes, Self Portraits, and many more are on display at the exhibition.

