All About Veganism and Its Benefits

Veganism has become quite popular of late. Simply put, veganism is a way of living that excludes all and any form of exploitation and cruelty to animals for food, clothes, and any other purpose. It promotes the way to develop animal-free alternatives not only make it for the benefit of animals but also for humans and the environment as well. Many famous Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja follow veganism.

What is Veganism?

Veganism is the practice of consciously avoiding the consumption of animal products like meat, eggs and dairy products. Apart from these it also rejects gelatin, honey, pepsin, casein, whey and certain Vitamin D3. Vegans also steer clear from products derived from animals like fur, leather, silk, wool and others as it goes against their beliefs. It also includes avoiding the use of animals for entertainment purposes.

Benefits of a Vegan Diet

Nutrition

As you eliminate meat and animal products from your diet, you are likely to eat whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, peas, nuts, and seeds. A higher intake of these foods will increase your daily intake of nutrients. Aids Weight Loss

Vegan diets may help you lose excess weight. A study submitted to the USA’s National Library of Medicine titled, A plant-based diet for overweight and obesity prevention and treatment, found that people consuming plant-based diets tend to have lower body mass indexes (BMIs) than others. As per a 2020 study, vegans lost approximately 6kgs weight when they consumed a low-fat and whole-food diet than those who followed an omnivorous diet. Helps with blood sugar

A vegan diet may help people with type diabetes. A study named A plant-based diet for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes found that a whole-foods plant-based diet can prevent and treat type 2 diabetes. It may also help in treating cardiovascular disease, obesity, hypertension, and inflammation and to a certain extent reduce the risk of cancer as well.

When your gut stays healthy, it will automatically show on your skin as well. Plant-based diets are packed with bioactive compounds like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and polyphenols, which help against inflammation of the skin and its structure. The presence of Vitamin A reduces signs of premature ageing and protects the skin against the sun. Vitamin C and Zinc make the skin firm and increase collagen production and help in the healing of wounds. Vitamin E protects the skin from radical damage.

Good for hair

The presence of vegan Vitamin D and B12 prevents hair thinning by stimulating the growth of hair follicles. Vitamins A, C and E contribute to thick and long hair.

