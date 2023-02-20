All Banks In Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram Closed On February 20, Here's Why

Banks all across Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will be closed on February 20. This is on account of both the states’ Foundation Day on that date. While online services and net banking will function, the physical branches of all banks will be shut. People in both these states are advised to refrain from scheduling any important bank visit for the upcoming Monday.

Read on to find out everything about this holiday in two of the seven sister states of Northeast India.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, a state located in the extreme northern part of the country, was previously known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and administered by the state of Assam post-independence. However, in 1972, NEFA became a union territory, with a significant part getting renamed Arunachal Pradesh. On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh was established as a full-fledged state, becoming the 25th one in the Indian Union.

The state has diverse terrain, soils, and climate, all of which are reflected in its varied flora and fauna. To this day, there are hardly any major cities of towns here. Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest population density of any state in India, with a majority of the population living near its valleys. The capital city Itanagar is home to the Legislative Assembly.

Mizoram

In contrast, Mizoram’s path to statehood was marked by a period of violence and insurgency. Separatist groups demanded independence from India in the 1960s, and the Mizo National Front (MNF) took up armed rebellion to achieve this goal. The Indian government responded with bombings in parts of the state.

Finally, in 1986, the Mizoram Peace Accord was signed between India and MNF. Following the accord, Mizoram was granted statehood on February 20, 1987, becoming the 23rd state of the Indian Union under the Statehood Act of 1986.

Mizoram is the southernmost landlocked state in India. More than three-fourths of the state is covered by forests, which are home to valuable timber trees. Almost the entire population of the state belongs to the Scheduled Tribes category, loosely called the Mizos. The capital city, Aizawl, is the seat of the government here.

