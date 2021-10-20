All Set for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja? Here Are Some Dos and Don'ts

It’s barely been a week since Goddess Durga departed for Kailash with three of her four children in tow. Her fourth child, Lakshmi, has stayed back for the Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, which is all set to be celebrated with much splendour in all Hindu homes on Wednesday. This date on which Lakshmi Puja is celebrated is also referred to as ‘Sharad Purnima.

This year, the immersion of the Durga idols was done on October 15, Immediately after that, the preparations for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja kicked off in the market and homes, with families in Bengal gearing up to welcome the Goddess of Wealth in their homes. The festival is celebrated on the last full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which is also known as Kojagari Purnima in Bengal, Assam and Odisha.

Lakshmi is the patron goddess of wealth, prosperity and luck. Worshipping her is believed to fill the family with abundance. However, there are certain things you need to keep in mind while worshipping Goddess Lakhsmi. The goddess has to be satisfied through devotion, respect and surrender. So on the day of Lakshmi Pujo, refrain from doing anything that may displease the deity.

>Here is a list of dos and don’ts this Lakshmi Puja:

Goddess Lakshmi is known to abhor any kind of noise, so refrain from ringing brass bells in the ceremony.

Don’t paint the Goddess’ seat as white, nor should you offer her white flowers. Offer colourful florals such as hibiscus or lotuses.

Do not offer basil leaves in Lakshmi Pujo, since this can make her angry and have adverse effects on you.

It is strongly advised to not use iron utensils in Lakshmi Puja.

Here’s wishing you a very happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. May the goddess bless us with peace, prosperity and abundance.

